Yuengling & Son launches package redesign for core beers

New packaging features company’s eagle-and-barrel icon

Yuengling & Son
Yuengling & Son Inc. is rolling out packaging updates for its core brands.
May 15, 2017
Last month, Yuengling & Son Inc. began rolling out packaging updates for its core brands: Yuengling Traditional Lager, Light Lager and Black & Tan. “We are excited to introduce updated packaging of our core brands, which features our powerful Yuengling Eagle & Barrel icon, a proud symbol of our family owned brewery since 1829,” said Dick Yuengling, owner and president, in a statement. This is the first time that Yuengling Traditional Lager packaging has been updated in nearly 30 years, the company says. Yuengling Light Lager relaunches with a new blue, white and cream look to highlight its refreshing characteristics, while Black & Tan’s new design highlights the brand’s well-balanced English half-and-half style, it adds. The new Iconic Eagle packaging is rolling out on all pack types.

