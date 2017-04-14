Ingredient suppliers announce new studies, capital investments

Beneo Inc., Morris Plains, N.J., announced a new study that shows that the company’s prebiotic chicory root fiber Orafti Inulin, induces selective changes in the gut’s microbiota composition that can be directly linked to improved regularity and well-being for the first time. The study, conducted by Professor Jeroen Raes, of the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at the University of Leuven, Belgium, and Professor Kristin Verbeke, of the Translational Research in Gastrointestinal Disorders unit at the university, has been published in the journal Gut and highlights the very selective effect of Orafti Inulin on the gut microbiota composition, it says.

United Sugars Corp. (USC) announced the commencement of a new bulk sugar storage and transfer facility in Montgomery, Ill. The plant made its first shipment of sugar to a customer on Feb. 2. Built and financed by American Crystal Sugar Co., the $40 million facility will be operated by USC, which will manage the sales and distribution to customers in the area.

Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.-based SweeGen Inc. announced the successful commercialization of its Bestevia Reb-M, the company’s non-caloric and high-purity stevia. Customer feedback on the product has been exceptional, which includes a major global beverage company recently using Bestevia Reb-M in a large-scale trial for one of its bottled beverages, the company says.

Bell Flavors and Fragrances, Northbrook, Ill. announced the hire of Karen Clint, as well as the promotions of Aaron Graham and Simon Poppelsdorf. Clint recently was appointed to the position of marketing manager. Graham was promoted to vice president of technical services for flavors. In this new role, Graham will oversee corporate research and development (R&D) activities, including overall supervision of the creative, application and administrative flavor departments. Poppelsdorf was promoted to global vice president of technical services for flavors. His new responsibilities will be to coordinate and help Bell’s global flavor R&D operations in Mexico, Canada, Brazil, Colombia and China. He also will continue to serve as a senior flavorist.

Lawrence, N.J.-based iTi Tropicals published an infographic detailing the eco-friendly benefits of importing coconut water concentrate versus single-strength coconut water. The infographic can be found on the landing page ititropicals.com/news.

Kemin Industries, Des Moines, Iowa, launched an updated website for its North America Food Technologies division at kemin.com/kemindifference. Users can quickly navigate the mobile-friendly pages to find the latest insights about food safety, shelf-life and color stability solutions.

Personalized nutrition is rapidly emerging as a key issue for the long-term future of the industry, new research has shown. The findings come from a survey by the organizers of Vitafoods Europe 2017, which takes place from May 9 to 11 at Palexpo in Geneva. Organizers asked Vitafoods Europe visitors what they saw as the three most important trends in the nutrition industry. For the short term, (during the next 12 months) personalized nutrition was picked by one in five respondents (19 percent). However, when asked to think about the long term (the next three years), more than a third (35 percent) of respondents identified it as an important trend. Conducted between Dec. 6, 2016, and Feb. 3, 2017, the survey was comprised of 143 people who have attended Vitafoods Europe in the past and plan to visit the 2017 event.