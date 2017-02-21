New ProductsWine & Spirits

Backpack Wine

February 21, 2017
KEYWORDS aluminum cans / rose / white wine / wine in cans
No Comments

Source Code Beverage announced the national rollout of Backpack Wine, a line of canned wines. Backpack Wine is offered in Cheeky Rose and Snappy White varietals. At 11.5 percent alcohol by volume, Backpack Wines are made with grapes from the Wahluke Slope in Washington state, the company says. Packaged in four-pack of 250-ml cans, the canned wines have a suggested retail price of $19.99.

Source Code Beverage, Oak Brook, Ill.
Internet: www.backpack-wine.com
Distribution: National

