Source Code Beverage announced the national rollout of Backpack Wine, a line of canned wines. Backpack Wine is offered in Cheeky Rose and Snappy White varietals. At 11.5 percent alcohol by volume, Backpack Wines are made with grapes from the Wahluke Slope in Washington state, the company says. Packaged in four-pack of 250-ml cans, the canned wines have a suggested retail price of $19.99.

Source Code Beverage, Oak Brook, Ill.

Internet: www.backpack-wine.com

Distribution: National