Starbucks releases Teavana RTD iced teas

Seattle-based Starbucks Coffee Co., in partnership with St. Louis-based Anheuser-Busch, began shipping ready-to-drink (RTD) Teavana Craft Iced Teas to select grocery and convenience retailers in New Hampshire, New York, Vermont and Missouri.

The iced teas contain 100 calories or less and are available in four varieties: Pineapple Berry Blue Herbal Tea, Peach Green Tea, Passion Tango Herbal Tea and Mango Black Tea.

In June 2016, Starbucks and Anheuser-Busch announced plans to work together to produce, bottle, distribute and market Teavana Craft Iced Teas in the United States. Starbucks is developing and managing Teavana’s tea expertise, retail activation and consumer engagement capabilities, while Anheuser-Busch leads production, bottling and distribution to retailers nationwide in partnership with its network of wholesalers.

Teavana Craft Iced Teas initially will be available in grocery and convenience stores; however, select flavors will roll-out to participating Starbucks locations nationwide this summer, with plans for national grocery and convenience store availability in 2018.