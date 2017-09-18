Purity Organic Sparkling
Purity Organic launched a new Sparkling line made with 15 percent organic juice and sparkling water. The new lineup is offered in four flavors — Watermelon, Lemon, Mandarin Orange and Grapefruit — that contain 100 percent of the recommended daily allowance of vitamin C, no added sugar and between 20 and 30 calories in each 12-ounce can. Purity Organic Sparkling now is available in the West, East and Mountain regions in single-serve, 12-ounce cans, which retail for a suggested retail price of $1.29, and four-packs of 12-ounce cans, retailing for a suggested retail price of $4.99.
Purity Organic, San Francisco
Telephone: 415/440-7777
Internet: www.purityorganic.com
Distribution: Select markets
Ingredients: Sparkling Watermelon: Carbonated water, organic watermelon juice from concentrate, organic lemon juice from concentrate, organic flavor and ascorbic acid (vitamin C).
