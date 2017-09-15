BeerNew Packages

Budweiser’s America beer packaging returns

Cans and bottles available through September

Budweiser America Packaging
Budweiser reintroduced its America packaging this summer.
September 15, 2017
KEYWORDS Budweiser / domestic beer / limited-edition packaging / patriotic packaging
Reprints
No Comments
Budweiser reintroduced its America packaging this summer. Since 2011, when Budweiser unveiled its first stars and stripes can, the brand has “raised a cold one” to summer in celebratory fashion, the company says. Budweiser America packaging is available in 16-ounce bottles and 12-ounce aluminum cans through the end of September.

