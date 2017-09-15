Budweiser’s America beer packaging returns
Cans and bottles available through September
September 15, 2017
No Comments
Budweiser reintroduced its America packaging this summer. Since 2011, when Budweiser unveiled its first stars and stripes can, the brand has “raised a cold one” to summer in celebratory fashion, the company says. Budweiser America packaging is available in 16-ounce bottles and 12-ounce aluminum cans through the end of September.
