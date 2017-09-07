SKYY Vodka, a brand of Campari America, a wholly owned subsidiary of Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A, added to its SKYY Infusions lineup of flavored vodkas with the addition of SKYY Infusions California Apricot. The new product combines the flavor of natural California apricots with SKYY Vodka for a refreshing, versatile flavor that can be enjoyed on the rocks or paired with an India Pale Ale, the company says. The 35 percent alcohol-by-volume flavored vodka is available nationwide in 50- and 750-ml bottles, which retail for $1.99 and $13.99, respectively; and 1- and 1.75-liter bottles that have a suggested retail price of $16.99 and $21.99, respectively.

Campari America, San Francisco

Telephone: 866/795-8247

Internet: www.SKYY.com

Distribution: National