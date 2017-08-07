Detoxwater Appleberry, Peachberry

Detoxwater, a brand of Superleaf LLC, added two flavors to its lineup of ready-to-drink, aloe-vera beverages: Appleberry and Peachberry. Similar to the other flavors in the lineup, the new flavors boast vitamins and electrolytes with 30 calories in each 16-ounce bottle. The products are USDA Organic, Kosher, vegan and gluten free. Each 16-ounce bottle has a suggested retail price of $2.99 to $3.49 in select market.

Superleaf LLC, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Telephone: 888/887-4318

Internet: www.detoxwater.com

Distribution: Select markets