Grande Custom Ingredients Group launches Greek yogurt powder

As Greek yogurt transitions from a trend to a mainstay, Grande Custom Ingredients Group introduced versatile, nutritive Grande Primo G60 dried Greek yogurt powder. Due to its dry form, freeze-thaw and shelf stability, Grande Primo G60 can be included in a number of applications for a high-protein boost, the company says. The natural dairy powder meets the Code of Federal Regulations for nonfat yogurt prior to drying, allowing for the inclusion of “Greek yogurt” on labeling, it says. The yogurt powder features a tart yogurt flavor along with 60 percent protein content and offers a match for a range of applications, it adds.

Grande Custom Ingredients Group, 250 Camelot Drive, Fond du Lac, Wis. 54935; 800/772-3210; grandecig.com.