BI Nutraceuticals launches Sweet Potato Powder

BI Nutraceuticals introduced its new Sweet Potato Powder, which provides a nutritional profile with essential vitamins and minerals, protein, and fiber, the company says. Featuring a favorable taste profile, the Sweet Potato Powder offers a versatile application form and clean-label classification. Sweet potatoes are known for containing a concentrated dose of nutrients, including calcium, iron, vitamin A and protein, it says. The company applied its manufacturing capabilities to maintain the integrity of the vegetable’s nutrients while transforming it into a powder. With up to 35 percent dietary fiber, the powder can reach quadruple the fiber content available in conventional sweet potato powders, it adds. BI’s Sweet Potato Powder features a mildly sweet aroma and flavor, with notes of raisin, dried fruit and honey.

BI Nutraceuticals, 2384 E. Pacifica Place, Rancho Dominguez, Calif. 90220; 310/669-2100; botanicals.com.