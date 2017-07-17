Glendalough Distillery announced the U.S. launch of its Wild Botanical Gin. The latest edition to the distillery’s portfolio, Wild Botanical Gin is made from wild flora sourced from the mountains around the distillery, the company says. On the nose, the gin offers notes of juniper, citrus and pine, while the taste is cool and mellow at first, rushing to summer flours and hints of autumn fruits that give way to a warm spice. Warm winter spices round up the long finish, the company says. Packaged in 750-ml bottles, Glendalough Wild Botanical Gin has a suggested retail price of $30 at retailers throughout the United States and online at ezras.com.

