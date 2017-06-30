Victoria Distillers announced the U.S. launch of Empress 1908 Gin. An all-natural gin, Empress 1908 is infused with butterfly pea blossom, which adds a distinct expression and a lush and vivid indigo blue color. The spirit is handcrafted in small-batch copper-pot stills and is made with eight organic botanicals with a non-GMO corn base, the company says. At 42.5 percent alcohol by volume, it features a traditional gin flavor with forward juniper and grapefruit notes, it adds. Packaged in 750-ml bottles, Empress 1908 Gin is available in select markets for a suggested retail price of $39.99.

Victoria Distillers, Sidney, B.C.

Telephone: 212/537-6219

Internet: www.empress1908gin.com

Distribution: Select markets