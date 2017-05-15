The ICEE Co. celebrates 50th anniversary

Changing the game

Community Coffee has brought its coffee portfolio to the board game scene with the Community Coffee Family Game. The board game, set up like Monopoly, invites consumers to imagine they are the new owners of Signature Blend Dark Roast, Porch Breeze Iced Tea or the Coffee Roasting Facility. Consumers can buy property, collect four General Stores and upgrade to a Community House while competing with other coffee lovers for limited-time offers and coffees of the month to make the game challenging and fun, the company says. “The Community Coffee Family Game is a celebration of all things Community Coffee — our heritage, our people and, of course, our coffee,” it adds.

A winning combination

Six-time Olympic medalist and current Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Aly Raisman has partnered with Cheribundi Montmorency tart cherry juice, a natural, anti-inflammatory beverage that supports better sleep and faster muscle recovery, the company says. “It’s become an important part of my daily routine. I drink one Cheribundi after my workout and one before bed, which has noticeably improved my sleep and recovery time,” Raisman said in a statement. “I am obsessed with it and want people to know there is a natural alternative for both.”

A guide to craft brewing

CODO Design, in partnership with NEENAH Packaging, published a Craft Beer Branding Guide that is available for free online and in print. The 106-page book is a step-by-step guide to branding a brewery, telling a brewery’s unique story and selling a “helluva lot of beer,” the companies say. Written by CODO Design founders Isaac Arthur and Cody Fague, the book was culled from the team’s experience working with breweries around the country on their branding, packaging, web design and marketing efforts. The book’s 18 chapters are full of experienced wisdom, thoughtful questions and considerations for the craft brewer, along with photos, illustrations and samples of beer labels that are designed to help brands stand out on retail shelves, they say.

Give and receive

Heineken USA’s The Cities Project by Heineken is partnering with the Bruno Mars 24K Magic World Tour to help fund projects across the country and will be awarding consumers with free tickets to the tour. This summer, consumers who donate to one of 11 locally relevant Indiegogo campaigns across the country will receive concert tickets to the tour, the company says. Consumers are invited to text “CITIES” to 88500 to get a direct link to the project’s custom Indiegogo partner page. From there, they can check out Heineken-curated projects, select a concert, donate to their project of choice and receive tickets while supplies last to one of Bruno Mars’ concerts. The program will be supported at retail and on-premise with point-of-sale materials and a text-to-donate opportunity.

A golden anniversary

This year, The ICEE Co. is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The company announced it will debut several new flavors and limited-edition packaging throughout the year. “We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate our golden anniversary than by continuing to provide memorable ICEE moments for our beloved fans,” said Dan Fachner, president of The ICEE Co., in a statement. “We look forward to unveiling some of our most innovative and exciting flavors to date, including a surprise mystery flavor to satisfy adventurous taste buds.” Celebrating its anniversary, the company will release new flavor blends in limited-edition 32-ounce cups along with new golden spoon straws, it adds.

Especially for men

1800 Tequila announced a new ad campaign highlighting the refinement and raw personality at the heart of the modern male and the drink itself, it says. The Just Refined Enough campaign celebrates this duality with a TV spot and a series of collaborations with cultural creators in the worlds of style, music and art who embody this persona, it says. “Successful modern men expect more from brands than to be defined by outdated, one-dimensional perceptions of masculinity,” said Erin Chin, group brand director of 1800 Tequila, in a statement. “We want to celebrate a new masculinity — the modern Renaissance man.”

Strengthening its commitment

Anheuser-Busch launched its new Water for a Better World campaign with the goal of strengthening its commitment to water stewardship and a cleaner world. Running through World Environment Day (June 5), the company will bring together its employees, key stakeholders and local communities across the country to raise awareness and demonstrate the company’s commitment to water stewardship, it says. It will continue to work with non-governmental organizations such as River Network and Water.org to boost its efforts around community-based river clean-ups and water donations, it added.

Continuing partnership

Pepsi announced that it is continuing its partnership with Fox’s TV show “Empire,” for the series’ third season, which will bridge art, music and pop culture, the company says. During the third season, the brand will give fans a deeper glimpse into the drama with new and immersive content and real-life experiences, including extended storylines, music and visual content available via mobile or online, it says. For the first time, Pepsi will introduce three digital and social extensions, which will serve as complementary builds to an on-screen narrative leaving viewers excited for future episodes, it says. These extensions include a nine-episode “Emerge” social series; the launch of six limited-edition “Empire” mini-cans, and a first-ever “Empire” musical tribute.