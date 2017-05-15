Wicked Joe Organic Coffees launches redesigned packaging

Wicked Joe Organic Coffees rolled out new packaging after more than 12 years in business. The product line now sports a cleaner, more modern look, including black and chrome brand elements and an array of accent colors indicating the individual blend, flavor or bean’s origin, the company says. The company has grown and refined operations in the past decade, and owners, Bob and Carmen Garver, wanted a package design that would more accurately reflect the roaster’s progress and focus on quality and professionalism, it says. “We are very excited about where we are with the business right now, and we think a fresh new look captures that feeling,” Carmen Garver said in a statement. “We worked collaboratively with our staff and explored many possibilities, and, ultimately, we wanted to communicate a vintage feel that could translate in today’s market.” The colorful, lively nature of the new bags aims to stand out on retail shelves, it adds.