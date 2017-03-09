Mighty Leaf Tea launches new three-tier tea program

The San Rafael, Calif.-based Mighty Leaf Tea Co., which specializes in artisan blends of whole leaf teas, herbs and fruits, launched a new multi-tiered tea program, offering three distinct lines of teas to serve the multi-faceted needs of its foodservice customers. The new program is a part of the company’s broader strategy to offer a high-quality tea program for the foodservice channel at every price point and for every venue, the company says.

The company also launched its reimagined iced tea portfolio, designed to help foodservice providers take advantage of the significant growth in this profitable segment, it says. The wide variety of fresh-brewed iced tea options, from traditional black to innovative green blends and herbal infusions, are available in convenient pre-portioned fractional packs and filter bag options, it adds.

Tea is the most widely consumed beverage in the world next to water, and more than 158 million Americans are drinking tea on an average day, the company says citing the Tea Association. The new program taps into $9 billion tea market in the U.S. foodservice sector, it adds.

The three-tiered hot tea program includes the following brands.

Tea & Company: A new, 100 percent USDA organic premium brand exclusively launched for higher-end restaurants and hospitality where a boutique offering is critical, the company says. The brand features an assortment of inventive herbal blends, rare and exotic teas, as well as traditional teas and small-lot teas sourced from renowned regions. Twelve teas are packaged in iconic, hand-stitched silken pouches, while nine are offered as loose teas.

Mighty Leaf Whole Tea: The signature Mighty Leaf Tea, now with a refreshed brand look, continues to be the premium tea line ideal for hospitality, lodging, casual dining and office coffee service, the company says. More than 20 Mighty Leaf teas packaged in the signature hand-stitched pouch and 70 loose-leaf varietals now are only available to foodservice operators. Half of the line has been converted to USDA Organic, and 20 percent now is Fair Trade Certified, it says. The line is launching four new teas: Organic and Fair Trade Coconut Assam, Organic Emerald Matcha, Organic and Fair Trade Almond Spice, and Decaf Breakfast.

Origins by Mighty Leaf: A new high quality, value line optimal for in-room hotel tea service, banquets and catering, and fast-casual and cafes foodservice locations, the company says. The line is Kosher, gluten-free and certified vegan, and is in the process of Non-GMO Project verification, it says. The line features six teas: Earl Grey, English Breakfast, Jasmine Green, Tropical Green, Chamomile and Pure Mint.

The new Iced Tea portfolio is designed to appeal to a broad range of consumer tastes, and features 10 flavors: five black teas, three green teas and two herbal teas, the company says. Four of the teas are USDA Certified Organic, it adds. All ten flavors are offered in pre-portioned, 3-gallon fractional packets and 1-gallon filter bag options.

“We are excited about our enhanced foodservice portfolio,” said Tom Smallhorn, chief marketing officer of Mighty Leaf Tea, in a statement. “With three distinct lines of high-quality options, at a variety of price points, plus a new portfolio of iced teas, we can provide all the tea solutions for customer needs.”

Mighty Leaf Tea is available at hotels and restaurants, national and regional grocery stores, and a wide variety of other foodservice operations nationwide.