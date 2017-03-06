Stella Artois, National Geographic release documentary on World Water Day

Stella Artois, a brand of Anheuser-Busch InBev, Leuven, Belgium, and National Geographic announced that a new documentary, "Our Dream of Water,” a film spotlighting the effects of the global water crisis, will make its world premiere on March 22 in celebration of World Water Day. The documentary, debuting on the National Geographic channel, was commissioned by Stella Artois as a part of its Buy A Lady A Drink campaign, an ongoing partnership with Water.org to help provide clean water to people in the developing world, the company says.

Directed by 2015 Sundance Grand Jury Prize Winner Crystal Moselle, "Our Dream of Water" focuses on the stories of women in Haiti, Peru and Kenya and their daily struggle to find clean, safe water. Their stories are representative of the 663 million people around the world who lack access to safe water, the companies say. Water.org served as an advisor on the project, they add.

"It's hard for many of us to grasp the idea that so many people lack access to clean, safe water," Moselle said in a statement. "Last year, Stella Artois asked me to visit Haiti, Peru and Kenya — three countries facing chronic water challenges — to tell stories from on the ground. I hope that this film underscores how critical this issue is and inspires viewers to want to be a part of the solution."

"Our Dream of Water" is Moselle's first film following her acclaimed documentary "The Wolfpack," and follows three women and their communities. The global water crisis disproportionately affects women and children, who spend millions of hours a day collecting water instead of working, caring for family or attending school, the companies say.

"All of my films are extremely character driven, and that's exactly what I wanted to do for 'Our Dream of Water' — find the right character to tell the story," Moselle said. "In Haiti, I heard Marie before I even met her, because she was singing and dancing. What immediately drew me to her was her beautiful spirit, and that despite facing hardships that most of us will never know, she had an unshakable perseverance."

Scheduled as a marquee moment during the network's World Water Month programming, people can tune-in to the premiere of "Our Dream of Water" on National Geographic at 6:00 p.m. EST/PST on World Water Day, March 22. An encore presentation will also air on March 23 at 3:00 p.m. EST/PST.

"We pride ourselves in our ability to tell powerful human stories from all corners of the world, and 'Our Dream of Water' does just that," said Courteney Monroe, National Geographic Global Networks chief executive officer, in a statement. "National Geographic has been committed to protecting the planet and the people on it for 129 years, and I hope that through this film, we can motivate and mobilize this generation to help put an end to the global water crisis."

Harry Lewis, vice president of Stella Artois, added: "Having partnered with Crystal throughout the making of 'Our Dream of Water,' I have seen how impactful female filmmakers can be when sharing the stories of other women around the world. Our commitment doesn't end here. Through Stella Artois' partnership with Women in Film, we're going to continue this legacy of supporting female filmmakers, like Crystal, who are using the power of film to provoke change."

Throughout the remainder of 2017 and beyond, Stella Artois will continue to support female filmmakers through its multi-year partnership with Women in Film, Los Angeles, it says. The two organizations are committed to empowering the next generation of female filmmakers to create female-driven films made by women and inspire social change, it adds.

Stella Artois and Water.org first launched Buy A Lady A Drink in 2015, leveraging Stella Artois' global footprint to raise awareness of the water crisis and spark consumer action to address this critical issue. This year, the brand announced a four-year commitment with Water.org to help provide 3.5 million people with long-term, sustainable access to clean water by 2020, it says.

As a part of this year's campaign, Stella Artois also released a new set of limited-edition chalices. For every chalice that is sold, Stella Artois will help Water.org provide five years of clean water for one person in the developing world, it says. This year's limited-edition chalices feature designs by local artists in Uganda, Brazil and Cambodia — three countries where Water.org provides support, it adds.