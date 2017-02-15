Dos Equis announces new Cinco de Mayo campaign

Dos Equis, a brand of White Plains, N.Y.-based Heineken USA, is giving legal-drinking-age consumers everything they need to spice up their Cinco de Mayo celebrations, the company says. From Mexican cantinas in the city to neighborhood backyard patios, the 360-degree program features national TV advertising, media partnerships and a national sweepstakes. Consumers are encouraged to celebrate with Dos Equis and enter for a chance to win prizes, including an exclusive Cinco Fiesta Kit and a grand-prize trip to Mexico. Celebrating 120 years of Mexican heritage, Dos Equis is the essential ingredient in this quintessential Mexican holiday, it says.

“With its singular Mexican heritage, and as the upscale Mexican import of choice, Dos Equis Cinco de Mayo program has all the elements to differentiate during the weeks leading up to Cinco de Mayo, a holiday typically cluttered with Mexican beer brand promotions,” said Andrew Katz, vice president of marketing for Dos Equis, in a statement. “By upping the interest and value added to the consumer, and making things even spicier this celebratory season, Dos Equis will be the beer of choice for Cinco de Mayo.”

To drive awareness, a dedicated TV spot, part of its newly refreshed Most Interesting Man campaign, will be accompanied by social media, including Facebook and Instagram. Additionally, Dos Equis is partnering with digital vendors Drizly and Touchtunes to amplify the promotional activity that will be running from late March through May 5, the company says.

In-store eye-catching, scalable displays and “Spice Up Your Cinco” point-of-sale (POS) materials will encourage shoppers to choose Dos Equis to enliven their Cinco celebrations, it says. In addition, instant-redeemable coupons and mail-in rebate offers (where legal) will provide retailers with secondary display opportunities. A cross-merchandising partnership with On The Border Chips & Dips and Kings Hawaiian Jalapeño rolls will drive higher basket rings. On-premise custom-designed POS elements will drive engagement and incremental sales of Dos Equis, while a partnership with Jose Cuervo will capitalize on joint tequila and beer occasions, it adds.

In select accounts, Dos Equis ambassadors will be on hand to sample patrons (where legal), invite them to enter the sweepstakes and encourage them to choose Dos Equis for a more exciting, memorable Cinco celebration, the company says. One of the prizes, an exclusive Cinco Fiesta Kit, is packed with all the essentials for Cinco celebrations, including Dos Equis-branded glassware and coasters, a hammered copper shaker, a Cinco-inspired serving platter, a salt rimmer, a serape table runner, and a JBL speaker.

“Dos Equis’ Cinco de Mayo programs are a proven success,” Katz said. “During the week leading up to and including Cinco, Dos Equis’ display lift is two times greater than its competitors, and is 58 percent more likely to be purchased for special celebrations. Retailers are highly motivated to support Dos Equis during this occasion. Our program this year is designed to engage our consumers and retail partners in the Cinco de Mayo experience on a more exciting and fulfilling level.”