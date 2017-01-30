Prestige Beverage Group announced that its Italian import Risata Wines is expanding the line to include a red Moscato. Made from the finest grapes in Northern Italy’s Piedmont region, Risata Red Moscato is a sweet red wine with juicy ripe raspberry, strawberry and nectarine flavors, the company says. This frizzante wine finishes sweet, yet with balanced acidity and a creamy mouthfeel, it adds. Available nationwide, 750-ml bottle of Risata Red Moscato has a suggested retail price of $15.99.

Prestige Beverage Group, Saint Paul, Minn.

Telephone: 651/649-5823

Internet: www.risatawine.com

Distribution: National