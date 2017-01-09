New ProductsTea and Coffee

Dunkin’ Donuts RTD Coffees

January 9, 2017
Expanding on its ready-to-drink (RTD) beverage portfolio, The Coca-Cola Co. partnered with Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. to introduce Dunkin’ Donuts RTD Coffees nationwide this month. Available in four flavors — Original, Mocha, French Vanilla and Espresso — the RTD beverages are made with Arabica coffee blends, real milk and sugar.  The RTD coffees are packaged in 13.7-ounce PET bottles that have a suggested retail price of $2.65.

The Coca-Cola Co., Atlanta
Telephone: 404/676-2121
Internet: www.dunkindonuts.com
Distribution: National

