Sparkling Ice launches limited-edition coloring cans

As a part of its collaboration with DreamWorks Animation and the film “Trolls,” Sparkling Ice launched the UnconTROLLable Flavor campaign, which featured a variety of elements, including custom coloring cans. Through the end of the month, Sparkling Ice is offering a series of “Trolls” fridge packs that include limited-edition coloring cans, which enable consumers to directly color on the packaging, the company says. The color-the-can packs include eight 8-ounce cans featuring popular characters from the film. Consumers are invited to snap and share photos of their creations online on the Sparkling Ice Facebook page or by using the hashtag #UnconTROLLableFlavor, it adds.