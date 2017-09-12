CEO Clean Energy Organics now offers its lineup of self-titled, organic energy drinks in select markets. CEO: Clean Energy Organics energy drinks are USDA Certified Organic and provide energy from organic green coffee bean extract. The lineup is sweetened with a blend of organic erythritol, sugar and monk fruit extract, and contain 30 calories in each 16-ounce bottle. The product line is available in four flavors: Passionfruit Orange Guava, Lavender Lemonade, Coconut Pineapple and Watermelon Lime Mint. The natural energy drinks have a suggested retail price between $2.99 and $3.49 for a 16-ounce bottle.

CEO Clean Energy Organics, Boston, Mass.

Email: hello@drinkceo.com

Internet: www.drinkceo.com

Distribution: Select markets

Ingredients: Passionfruit Orange Guava: Water, organic coconut water from concentrate, organic erythritol, organic sugar, organic flavor, organic fruit and vegetable juice for color, citric acid, tripotassium citrate, monk fruit extract, organic caffeine, and organic gum acacia.