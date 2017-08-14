Gumption Citrus Freak
Gumption Hard Cider, a brand of Vermont Hard Cider Co., introduced the newest product joining its Circus of Ciders: Citrus Freak. At 5.5 percent alcohol by volume, the hard cider blends apples with grapefruit and cascade hopes for a semi-dry cider that delivers a bold citrus taste, the company says. This is the second year-round option within the portfolio, it adds. Packaged in six-packs of 12-ounce longneck bottles, Gumption Citrus Freak has a suggested retail price of $9.99 nationwide.
Vermont Cider Co., Middlebury, Vt.
Telephone: 802/388-0700
Internet: www.gumptioncider.com
Distribution: National
