Jim Beam launches Jim Beam Vanilla

Jim Beam, a brand of Chicago-based Beam Suntory Inc., announced the latest addition to its flavored portfolio: Jim Beam Vanilla. The product blends Madagascar vanilla bean liqueur with Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey.

Continuing a 222-year family tradition of innovation and exploration, Jim Beam distillers have struck a balance of subtle Madagascar vanilla bean with hints of oak and caramel bourbon notes, producing a sweet vanilla aroma and golden brown color, the company says. Bartenders with early samples of the product have suggested mixing Jim Beam Vanilla year-round with cola and a cherry garnish for extra color and flavor, it adds.

Jim Beam's flavored whiskey portfolio continues to contribute to the brand's positive momentum following the launch of Jim Beam Apple in 2015. According to Nielsen research, Jim Beam's sales saw a 15 percent growth in dollar share in the 12-month period that ended July 15, it adds.

"Jim Beam pioneered flavors in the bourbon category several years ago and the trend has continued to grow. We are always innovating and are proud to offer a variety of flavors in our portfolio," said Jim Beam's seventh generation Master Distiller Fred Noe in a statement. "Of course, our newest is Jim Beam Vanilla, with a rich and smooth profile. But don't just take my word for it, sit back and enjoy a sip."

Jim Beam's global brand partner Mila Kunis will be featured in social and digital content around the official campaign launch this fall.

"I'm thrilled to collaborate with my friends in Kentucky to debut Jim Beam Vanilla," Kunis said. "If you're like me, you love the taste of bourbon but are sometimes looking for something a little different. Jim Beam Vanilla is perfect when I want a touch of flavor."

Bottled at 70-proof, Jim Beam Vanilla joins the brand's existing flavored whiskey portfolio already in the market, including Jim Beam Apple, Jim Beam Kentucky Fire, Jim Beam Honey and Red Stag by Jim Beam Black Cherry.

Jim Beam Vanilla has a suggested retail price of $15.99 for a 750-ml bottle and now is available in bars and retail locations nationwide. Prices might vary based on market and product size.