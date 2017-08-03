Lavender Pond Farm announced the launch of a small batch, gourmet lemonade infused with farm-fresh lavender and sweetened with organic raw honey. Locally brewed and bottled, Lavender Lemonade is steeped with culinary lavender and then blended with organic honey, the company says. The product retails for $4 for a 16-ounce bottle at Lavender Pond Farm and on its website, with distribution expected in New England, it adds.

Lavender Pond Farm, Killingworth, Conn.

Telephone: 203/350-0367

Internet: www.lavenderpondfarm.com

Distribution: Select markets and online

Ingredients: Pure filtered water, lemon juice from concentrate, organic honey, pure cane sugar and culinary lavender.