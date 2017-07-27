Coca-Cola Zero rebrands to Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

Since its U.S. introduction into the Coca-Cola trademark brand portfolio, Coca-Cola Zero now is sold in nearly 160 countries around the world.

However, through in-house innovation and extensive market testing, Atlanta-based The Coca-Cola Co. announced that Coca-Cola Zero is getting a new name, a new look and more robust taste. The no-calorie carbonated soft drink now will deliver a better-tasting recipe and be called Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, the company says.

“More than 10 years ago, we launched Coca-Cola Zero with a revolutionary recipe that gave fans real Coca-Cola taste without the sugar and calories. The brand grew strongly after its launch and gained millions of loyal fans over time, but we recognized an opportunity to give the brand another boost and to encourage more Coca-Cola fans to try a great-tasting zero-sugar product,” said Stuart Kronauge, business unit president of USA operations and senior vice president of marketing for Coca-Cola North America, in a statement.

“We’ve used our in-house innovation capabilities to make the great taste of Coke Zero even better and a lot like a Coke,” he continued. “To achieve this, we optimized the unique blend of flavors that gave Coke Zero its real Coca-Cola taste in the new and improved Coca-Cola Zero Sugar recipe. It’s delicious, refreshing and our best-tasting zero-sugar Coca-Cola yet.”

As the company continues to create new beverages and evolve its recipes, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar represents its latest zero-sugar product innovation. It joins a roster of nearly 250 other no- and low-calorie beverages offered in the United States, the company says.

With more Coke Zero fans in the United States than in any other market in the world, consumer testing of the new recipe was conducted for longer than a year.

“We’re confident our new and improved Coke Zero Sugar recipe delivers a great taste that Coke Zero fans in the U.S. will love,” Kronauge added. “We also hope that people who love the unforgettable taste of Coca-Cola, but want less sugar, will try it and enjoy.”

Along with the improved recipe and taste, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar will have a new design that looks more like Coca-Cola. The updated package design will feature the iconic red Coca-Cola disc against the familiar black background known by Coke Zero fans, the company says. In addition, the design prominently features “zero sugar” text to emphasize that the drink does not contain sugar.

These packaging changes support the company’s “One Brand” strategy to bring its Coca-Cola portfolio of beverages together as a single trademark brand to show fans it has a Coca-Cola for everyone, it says. The changes also support the company’s continued efforts to increase promotion of no- and low-sugar Coca-Cola options to help people looking to reduce their consumption of added sugars, it adds.

“For years, we have offered people a choice — every sparkling brand we sell has a great-tasting, no-sugar version,” Kronauge said. “Introducing a new and improved recipe for one of our most popular no-calorie brands represents one of the biggest investments we’ve made since the 2005 Coke Zero launch to increase trial and awareness of a zero-sugar Coca-Cola option in the U.S.”

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar will be available on store shelves nationwide starting in August. The product launch will be supported through an integrated marketing campaign, including TV, digital, radio, outdoor, social media and retail advertising that will promote the brand’s Coca-Cola taste with zero sugar. Kicking off in September, the marketing campaign also will include an experiential sampling tour that will invite people in local communities across the country to try Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, the company says.