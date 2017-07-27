Sinfire Apple Cinnamon Whisky
Sinfire Cinnamon Whisky, a brand of Hood River Distillers Inc., expanded its offerings with the introduction of Sinfire Apple Cinnamon Whisky. The authentic whisky is made with natural apple cinnamon flavor and finished with glacier-fed spring water from Mt. Hood in Oregon, the company says. The 35 percent alcohol-by-volume whisky is packaged in 750-ml bottles that have a suggested retail price of $15.99 nationwide.
Hood River Distillers Inc., Hood River, Ore.
Telephone: 541/386-1588
Internet: www.hrdspirits.com
Distribution: National
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Beverage Industry