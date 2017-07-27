Sinfire Apple Cinnamon Whisky

Consumers are craving all-natural beverages with clean labels and ingredients they can pronounce. And, they’re not willing to sacrifice on taste. Honey has become a product developer’s secret weapon, delivering countless benefits to a variety of beverage products.

The BevOpsFleet Summit is produced with one main goal in mind - to help you and your business succeed. If you are in the beverage industry you will not want to miss the 12th annual BevOps Fleet Summit being held September 19-22!