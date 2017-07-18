ROAR Beverages, Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media announced the launch of ROAR KIDS, a line of water-based hydration beverages aimed at kids and featuring the Marvel Super Heroes. Launching at grocery and retail stores nationwide, the KIDS line features Marvel characters on each of the three flavors: Spider-Man on Fruit Punch, Captain America on Grape and Iron Man on Apple. The line looks to inspire a healthier lifestyle, containing 20 calories and 2 grams of sugar in each 12-ounce serving. The line contains no added sugar, no artificial sweeteners or flavors, no preservatives or dyes, the company says. ROAR KIDS flavors are 100 percent gluten free and non-GMO, it adds. Single, 12-ounce bottles of ROAR KIDS have a suggested retail price of $1.49.

