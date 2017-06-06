Hot Glen Road LLC, doing business as Get Hot Tequila, launched its habañero-infused tequila reposado, Get Hot Tequila. The 100 percent agave tequila is bottled in the highlands of Jalisco, in partnership with a vertically integrated, family owned distillery that distills and barrels the product, the company says. After resting in oak barrels, the 40 percent alcohol-by-volume spirit is infused with heat from habañero peppers. A 750-ml bottle of Get Hot Tequila has a suggested retail price of $34.95 and currently is available in California, New York and New Jersey, with distribution offered to all 50 states.

Hot Glen Road LLC, Lafayette, Calif.

Telephone: 415/425-1716

Internet: www.gethottequila.com

Distribution: National