Just in time for summer, Florida’s Natural Brand is introducing a line of all-natural, not-from-concentrate lemonades. The Florida’s Natural Lemonades lineup is available in four flavors: Traditional Lemonade, Lemonade Iced Tea, Lemonade with Strawberry and Lemonade with Pomegranate. All of the flavors are made with natural ingredients, including real cane sugar and juices grown and sourced in the United States, the company says. The new lineup is packaged in 59-ounce carafes with a suggested retail price of $2.99 at a variety of grocery stores across the country. Florida’s Natural will be donating all profits from the sale of lemonades throughout the summer to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, with the goal of reaching $100,000 in donations, it says.

Florida’s Natural, Lake Wales, Fla.

Telephone: 888/657-6600

Internet: www.floridasnatural.com

Distribution: National