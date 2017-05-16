Perrier Strawberry, Perrier Watermelon

Perrier Sparkling Natural Mineral Water, a brand of Nestlé Waters North America, expanded on its selection of flavored sparkling waters with the introduction of two new products: Perrier Strawberry and Perrier Watermelon. The fruit-flavored waters are sugar-free with no calories and no sweeteners, the company says. Perrier Strawberry and Perrier Watermelon join the line, which currently includes Lime, L’Orange, Pine Grapefruit and Green Apple flavors. The entire product line is packaged in 8.45-ounce slim cans and in 16.9-ounce PET bottles that are available at retailers nationwide.

