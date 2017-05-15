New ProductsBeer

Celebrating its 145-year history, Straub Brewery debuted its 1872 Pre-Prohibition Lager as the company’s newest year-round offering. The lager was introduced by Straub in 2012 as a seasonal product and now is available packaged in 12-packs available in Pennsylvania. The German-style craft beer is 5.4 percent alcohol by volume with 30 International Bitterness Units. Featuring a light tan color with a lingering head of small, light bubbles, 1872 has a hop aroma of milk spice floral notes balanced with a slight malty sweetness and some light toasty notes that is punctuated by a clean, crisp finish, the company says. Twelve-packs of 1872 Pre-Prohibition Lager retail between $15.50 and $18.50 in Pennsylvania.

Straub Brewery, St. Marys, Pa.
Telephone: 814/834-2875
Internet: www.straubbeer.com
Distribution: Select markets 

