Pacifico introduces 12-ounce cans

Constellation Brands Inc. launched Pacficio in 12-ounce aluminum cans for the first time in the United States. Available in 12-packs, the new cans will be available in California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Montana, Hawaii, Texas, Arizona and Colorado. The launch of the 12-ounce can builds on the company’s February 2016 launch of Pacifico single-serve, 24-ounce cans, the company says. Additionally, the 12-ounce can format aligns with the Pacifico drinker’s active, adventurous lifestyle, it says. Throughout the year, the brand will support its 12-ounce can packages with 40 weeks of TV advertising in the Western United States, Texas and Colorado, it adds.