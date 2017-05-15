Pacifico introduces 12-ounce cans
Launch builds on introduction of 24-ounce, single-serve cans
Constellation Brands Inc. launched Pacficio in 12-ounce aluminum cans for the first time in the United States. Available in 12-packs, the new cans will be available in California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Montana, Hawaii, Texas, Arizona and Colorado. The launch of the 12-ounce can builds on the company’s February 2016 launch of Pacifico single-serve, 24-ounce cans, the company says. Additionally, the 12-ounce can format aligns with the Pacifico drinker’s active, adventurous lifestyle, it says. Throughout the year, the brand will support its 12-ounce can packages with 40 weeks of TV advertising in the Western United States, Texas and Colorado, it adds.
