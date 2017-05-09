Whiskey Barons Collection: Old Ripy, Bond & Lillard

Paying tribute to the pre-Prohibition era, Campari America has taken a step back in time to resurrect whiskey brands with the launch of The Whiskey Barons Collection. Old Ripy and Bond & Lillard are the initial releases. Old Ripy was first bottled in 1868 and is 52 percent alcohol by volume. A combination of eight-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon and 12-year-old and younger whiskies, it is non-chill filtered and offers natural and complex flavor characteristics, a fuller body and smooth but “chewier” mouthfeel. Bond & Lillard has been distilled since 1820 and is 50 percent alcohol by volume. It is charcoal filtered, which simulates the aeration process that happens in the barrel, converting more aggressive congeners to esters that end in more elegant top notes. The result is a lighter colored and flavored bourbon with more floral notes. Both Old Ripy and Bond & Lillard are available in select markets with a suggested retail price of $49.99 for a 375-ml bottle, a nod to the non-standardized bottle sizing during the pre-Prohibition era, the company says.

