Heineken brand releases COOLERPACK innovation

Heineken, a brand of White Plains, N.Y.-based Heineken USA, is launching the COOLERPACK, an engineered 18-pack cardboard packaging innovation that allows consumers to chill their Heineken by removing the top of the case and adding ice, the company says.

The COOLERPACK is the newest edition to Heineken’s range of packaging configurations. Designed to pop open the top, fill the pack with ice and chill Heineken, the COOLERPACK will keep consumers cool in the heat, driving incremental sales and profits for retailers who stock and display the innovative new item, it explains.

“Shoppers buy beer with occasion top of mind, and they will select the store that best fits their intended occasion,” said Ray Faust, chief sales officer at Heineken USA, in a statement citing the Added Value Foundational Shopper Study 2011. “We are excited to be bringing this new pack to retailers’ on-the-go drinking occasions and just in time for summer.

“With convenience top-of-mind, most consumers shop on their way to an occasion, with two-thirds indicating they will drink within the hour,” Faust continued citing the Added Value Foundational Shopper Study 2011. “Heineken wants to be the brand that facilitates this consumer need.

“Moreover, large pack sizes (12-plus) represent most of celebration and casual gathering occasion volume, and most purchases come from the cooler, underscoring the importance of maintaining temperature,” Faust continued citing the Added Value Foundational Shopper Study 2011 and Envirosell In-Store Observational Study 2012.

Heineken point-of-sales materials to enhance display presence in high traffic areas of the store will drive awareness and trial of the innovative COOLERPACK, the company says. Retailers can look to maximize volume and profit and drive basket ring by cross-merchandising with ice for convenience shopping, it adds.