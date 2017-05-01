Healthy Beverages LLC introduced a new flavor to its COCO Cocktails brand: #POWER. COCO Cocktails are a line of ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails made with OTS Orange wine that are gluten free, paleo friendly, made with all-natural Non-GMO ingredients, and are able to claim an “excellent” or “good” source of 12 essential vitamins and minerals per the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s regulations, the company says. At 5.6 percent alcohol by volume, #POWER joins #REFRESH in the lineup. The new flavor features 100 calories in each 12-ounce can and contains 70 percent coconut water along with pomegranate, blueberry, raspberry, strawberry and red grape juice concentrates. COCO Cocktails are packaged in four-packs of 12-ounce slim cans, which have a suggested retail price of $9.99 in select markets.

Healthy Beverages LLC, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Telephone: 914/656-1551

Internet: www.cocococktail.com

Distribution: Select markets