Beverage companies unveil new products at Natural Products Expo West

The 37th annual Natural Products Expo West & Engredea hosted more than 80,000 attendees. The show, produced by New Hope Network, took place March 9-13 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif., and brought together 3,100 exhibiting companies, including more than 500 first-time exhibitors.

Those exhibiting companies included a plethora of beverage brands as well as suppliers for the beverage industry. Below are highlights from some of those brands:

New York-based All Market Inc., doing business as Vita Coco, introduced Vita Coco Coconutmilk. Available in Original and Vanilla flavors, the new plant-based beverages are packaged in 1.25-liter bottles.

Cleveland-based Avitae unveiled its new products: Sparkling avitae and avitaeXR Extended Release. The sparkling line is available in five varieties: Unflavored, Berry Kiwi, Raspberry Lime, Mandarin Passion Fruit and Black Cherry. AvitaeXR utilizes patented technology with caffeine beads to slowly release 125 mg of caffeine, which is in addition to an initial 125-mg caffeine boost, it says.

Bai Brands LLC, a division of Plano, Texas-based Dr Pepper Snapple Group, announced packaging updates to its Bai Bubbles line. The sparkling beverages now will be packaged in black 11.5-ounce slim cans.

Bigelow Tea Co., Fairfield, Conn., promoted its Benefits line of medicinal teas. The line features seven SKUs, six herbal teas and a green matcha. Each box contains 18 tea bags and retails for $18.95.

Los Angeles-based Blk International LLC unveiled its new functional beverages. All containing a blend of fulvic trace minerals, the new beverages feature four SKUs: Energy, which consists of guarana, ginseng and coffee berry extract; Focus features a blend of a vitamin complex and citicoline; Mood, which contains L-Theanine; and Immunity, which is designed to boost the immune system. The company also announced its new product: BANU Bamboo Water, which contains organic bamboo leaf extract and spring water.

Bakersfield, Calif.-based Bolthouse Farms, a division of Campbell Soup Co., unveiled its dairy-free Plant Milk Protein drinks, which are available in Chocolate, Vanilla and Original.

San Diego-based Bonafide Provisions unveiled its new ready-to-drink (RTD) USDA Organic Drinkable Veggies line. Bonafide Provisions’ Drinkable Veggies blends the nutrition of whole organic, fresh vegetables with nutrient-dense bone broth. The line was crafted to continue Bonafide Provisions’ mission of making restorative, drinkable nourishment for the journey of life, the company says. Available in five varieties — Revitalize, Thrive, Revive, Renew and Glow — each Drinkable Veggies variety contains 110 calories or less, and the line is created using high-pressure processing. Bonafide Provisions is available in natural and traditional grocers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market.

Boxed Water is Better, Grand Rapids, Mich., promoted its Boxed Water brand, which is packaged in 250- and 500-ml cartons.

San Francisco-based BrainGear showcased its self-titled dietary supplement. Packaged in a 4.5-ounce container, BrainGear was developed for optimum absorption and maximum efficacy and is backed by neurologists from top universities including Stanford, UT Austin and Boston University. Available in Pineapple-Mango, BrainGear is not caffeine-based.

Brooklyn Organics and Bruce Cost Ginger Ale, Brooklyn, N.Y., promoted their CSD products. Brooklyn Organics is a line of craft ginger ales that sweetened with organic stevia leaf extract. Bruce Cost Ginger Ales are sweetened with pure cane sugar.

Los Angeles-based Califia Farms LLC unveiled Organic Homestyle Nutmilks, its premiere line of USDA Certified Organic almond, cashew and coconut nut milks. Packaged in the brand’s signature 750-ml carafes, Califia’s Organic Homestyle Nutmilks contain four ingredients: nuts, water, oat fiber and a dash of sea salt, and have twice the nut-to-water density of other nut milks. In addition, the company announced a range of innovative functional enhancements and flavors to its Almondmilk line, including maca root powder, protein, oats and coconut.

Los Angeles-based CALIWATER Cactus Water launched its new Cactus + Lime with Fresh Ginger flavor. The new flavor is certified organic, contains nopal cactus extract, is Non-GMO Project Verified, not from concentrate and is locally, fairly and sustainably sourced, the company says. CALIWATER’s new Cactus + Lime with Fresh Ginger flavor uses the green pads of the cactus plant combined with lime and ginger to create the flavor profile of a Moscow mule. The organic ginger juice in the new formula provides benefits to help fight nausea, reduce muscle pain and help with digestion, while still maintaining the beauty benefits of the existing CALIWATER product offerings, the company says. CALIWATER is packaged in an 11.2-ounce Tetra Pak and retails for $2.99.

Celsius Holdings Inc., Boca Raton, Fla., announced its first line extension, broadening its reach to the natural channel. The new line has six flavors: three sparkling — Grapefruit, Cucumber Lime and Orange Pomegranate — and three non-carbonated — Pineapple Coconut, Watermelon Berry and Strawberries & Cream. Celsius expects its new natural line will hit store shelves this month at Sprouts Farmers Market, and also will be available through KeHE Distributors LLC throughout the United States.

Chameleon Cold-Brew, Austin, Texas, introduced its Organic Whole Bean Coffee, which is available in The Day Breaker; Dark, Black & Bold; and Single Origin varieties.

Cheribundi, Geneva, N.Y., promoted its 7-Day Challenge program in which consumers are asked to add 8-ounce of Cheribundi Tart Cherry Juice to their diet for seven days. If consumers don’t experience positive effects, the company will send a full refund. The company also offers a new Black Cherry Juice and its CheriBuddy, a juice drink blend made with not-from-concentrate tart cherry juice.

San Francisco-based Clearly Kombucha highlighted its growth into Canada for its line of kombuchas. The company promoted its C Botanicals line and Ginger Mint Lemonade kombucha.

Numerous brands from Atlanta-based The Coca-Cola Co. were highlighted at the show. Blue Sky announced Blue Sky Zero, which is sweetened with stevia only, is starting to roll out to retailers. Hansen’s promoted its 100 percent cane sugar offerings, which are available in six- and eight-packs, as well as its sparkling water line. Honest Tea announced the nationwide launch of Honest Sport, which features three varieties: Orange, Berry and Lemon. It also unveiled Unsweet Peach Ginger Tea, which is part of its PET packaged portfolio. Hubert’s Lemonade featured a Hubert’s Lemonade Stand where it unveiled its latest SKU: Pineapple Ginger Lemonade. The illy brand released its Extra Dark Roast coffee, which is available in K-Cups and ground coffee offerings. It also unveiled new labels for its RTD, espresso-based coffee line. Odwalla announced six new products: Strawberry Honey Lemon, which will be available in a 59-ounce bottle this summer; Honey Lemonade; Peachy Ginger; Hotter-Melon; Mocha Latte Almondmilk; and Snickerdoodle Almondmilk. Simply Beverages promoted its latest releases: Peach and Lemonade with Strawberry juice drinks. Zico showcased the new 8.4-ounce package for its coconut waters.

Los Angeles-based Core Hydration promoted its Perfect pH Water, which has a pH balance of 7.4, as well as its Core Organic line. The company announced that it will add Strawberry Banana and Wild Berry varieties to Core Organic later this year.

Daily Greens, Austin, Texas, showcased its Just Veggies line: Just Carrots, Just Greens and Just Beets. The company also offers its Green Ade line of low-calorie, no-added-sugar green juices that also contain green superfoods.

Disruptive Beverages Inc., Yurba City, Calif., highlighted various brands from its portfolio at the show. Its Urban Detox brand highlighted its dietary supplements that are designed to restore, detoxify and for dehydration relief, it states. It also promoted Function Water, which is vapor distilled and contains electrolytes. Ayala’s Herbal Water offered samples of its herbal-infused artesian still waters.

Dreaming Cow Creamery, Pavo, Ga., launched a new line of products called Lush, a nutrient-dense, grass-fed and 100 percent pasture-raised yogurt drink that blends fruits with one full serving of vegetables and more than 20 billion clinically proven probiotics for wellness on-the-go, it says. Lush will be available at stores nationwide this summer in four flavors: Strawberry, Raspberry, Purple Carrot & Beet; Blueberry, Boysenberry, Purple Carrot & Beet; Peach, Ginger, Pumpkin & Carrot; and Lemon, Passionfruit, Carrot & Pumpkin.

DrinkMaple, Concord, Mass., promoted its self-titled pure maple water as well as its DrinkMelon, which is made from organic watermelon water.

Seattle-based Dry Soda Co. promoted its latest release: Ginger Dry Sparkling. The company also announced the May release of Watermelon Dry Sparkling.

Elmhurst Milked, Elma, N.Y., introduced its nut-based milks. Available in Almond, Hazelnut, Cashew and Walnut, each variety contains raw, cold-milled nuts and is free of emulsifiers, thickeners and whiteners, it says.

Essentia Water LLC, Bothell, Wash., promoted its high-pH water. With a 9.5 pH level, Essentia is an alkaline water.

Evolution Fresh, a division of Seattle-based Starbucks Corp., unveiled a variety of new products at the tradeshow. Evolution Fresh Coolers is a line of cold-brewed tea that has been blended with cold-pressed juices. Evolution Fresh Organic Superfoods Juices are an amalgamation of cold-pressed fruit and vegetable juices with cold-pressed coconut milk. Both lines will be available later this year. Evolution Fresh Watermelon Juice already is hitting grocery shelves. The new juice features cold-pressed, fresh watermelons and lemons.

San Francisco-based Fogdog Cold Brew made its debut at the tradeshow. The startup company highlighted its hydrodynamic cold-brew coffee and tea beverages. Varieties offered at the show were Scarlet Red Herbal and Golden Oolong.

OXiGEN, a brand of Los Angeles-based Formula Four Beverages Inc., launched its new 0.5-ounce OXiGEN Shot at the tradeshow. OXiGEN Shot is a highly concentrated version of OXiGEN water, the brand’s debut product, which contains 100 times the oxygen of regular water. OxiGen Shot contains no sugar, no caffeine, no calories and no additives. OXiGEN is not a stimulant, so it doesn’t result in a rush or subsequent crash, just a general sense of well-being, the company says.

Ginseng Up, Worchester, Mass., line of ginseng-infused soft drinks including its latest variety Calamansi Mint.

The Hain Celestial Group, Lake Success, N.Y., featured various brands from its portfolio. Celestial Seasonings promoted its Morning Thunder and Sangria Zinger teas. It also offered its Chamomile Lavender Organic herbal tea and Matcha green tea. BluePrint Organic announced the May launch of Spicy Apple Kombucha and Blueberry Kombucha.

San Francisco-based Harmless Harvest announced the launch of its newest product, a line of organic probiotic cultured coconut beverages called Harmless Coconut Probiotics. Harmless Coconut Probiotics combine the company's organic coconut water, coconut meat from young coconuts, active probiotic cultures and organic fruits. The line will be available in Original, Strawberries, Blueberries & Acai, and Mangos & Acerolas flavors, with no added thickeners, stabilizers or artificial flavors.

The Health Beverage Co. LLC, Doylestown, Pa., and its brand Steaz promoted its Cactus Water line, which features a green tea base blended with prickly pear juice.

San Francisco-based Hiball Energy announced the release of Alta Pala sparkling waters. The zero calorie waters are available in Grapefruit, Lemon Lime, Peach and Wild Berry.

San Francisco-based Hint Inc. launched a Cherry variety for its Hint and Hint Fizz product lines.

New York-based Honeydrop Beverages announced the newest variety joining its line of cold-pressed lemonades: Echinacea Lemonade.

New York-based Ito En announced it will launch a lineup of new ice-steeped cold-brew RTD teas across two award-winning beverage brands, matcha Love and Teas’ Tea Organic. Each new beverage leverages authentic Japanese cold-brew processes, ice-steeping the tea to bring out the smooth, naturally mellow sweetness of green and black teas, the company says. The new teas will begin shipping to retailers in May. Matcha Love Cold Brew will be available in two organic varieties: Matcha + Green Tea (unsweetened and Non-GMO Project Verified) and Lemon Matcha + Green Tea. Teas’ Tea Organic Cold Brew will be available in two varieties: Pure Green Tea (unsweetened and Non-GMO Project Verified) and Raspberry Black Tea.

Los Angeles-based Juiceology debuted new labels for its line of juices that contain prebiotics. Juiceology's "live on the bright side" slogan will be clearly displayed on the front of the new labels. The labels also will highlight exactly what is inside each bottle.

Just Goods, Culver City, Calif., promoted its Just Water brand, which is a 100 percent spring water packaged in cartons.

Karma Culture LLC, Pittsford, N.Y., highlighted the newest varieties to its Probiotics line: Strawberry Lemonade and Tropical Coconut.

Atlanta-based Kill Cliff Inc. highlighted its self-titled recovery and hydration drink.

Miami-based Lakewood Organic offered samples from its organic juice portfolio. Juices available were Pure Pineapple and Coconut organic juices.

Lifeway Kefir, Morton Grove, Ill., announced upcoming new product releases at the show. In July, Lifeway Organic Kefir Ceremonial Matcha and bioKefir will launch. Lifeway bioKefir will be available in three varieties: Digestion (vanilla), Heart Health (blackberry) and Immunity (pomegranate blueberry). The company also highlighted seasonal offerings: Hibiscus Rhubarb and Cranberry Crème Brulee.

Love Beets, Rochester, N.Y., showcased its Organic Beet Juice and Organic Beet Juice with a hint of Ginger. Each is packaged in 14-ounce glass bottles.

Mamma Chia, Carlsbad, Calif., unveiled three new flavors for its Chia Vitality Beverage portfolio. Lemon Iced Tea, Blueberry Pomegranate and Ginger Lime are the latest varieties to join the organic beverage line. Like the other flavors in the portfolio, each bottle boasts 2,500 mg of omega-3s, 4 grams of protein and 95 mg of calcium.

The Maple Guild, Island Pond, Vt., offered samples of its Maple Sweetened Iced Teas as well as its Enhanced Maple Water.

Los Angeles-based MatachaBar debuted new refreshed packaging to coincide with its expansion into retail stores and cafes. Balancing negative space with pops of color, MatchaBar’s new labels divert from typical health-and-wellness packaging, which highlight big logos, bright colors and health claims. Instead MatchBar uses the label as a billboard for the brand’s voice, it says. Working with local comedians, social mavens and young copywriters, MatchaBar collaborated to create a label that spoke to the cultural and social ties central to the community. Every season, MatchaBar will release a new series of labels to market, with the next collection of bottles launching summer 2017.

NextFoods, Boulder, Colo., showcased its GoodBelly brand of probiotic-containing juices. The no-sugar-added juices available for sample at the show were Lemon Limeade and Tropical Orangeade.

Numi Organic Tea, Oakland, Calif. and Smucker Natural Foods unveiled a premium RTD organic tea line featuring five flavors in an exclusive new glass bottle design. The RTD tea product line is Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified and made with Fair Trade Certified ingredients. The RTD tea line boasts extensions of the company’s top-selling box tea and flavor profiles, including Aged Earl Grey, Black Lemon, Classic Mint, Hibiscus Red and Jasmine Green. The line will be available starting spring 2017 with national distribution in the natural, away-from-home and club channels. The lineup initially will have a regional distribution presence for traditional grocery and convenience stores in the Southern California; Portland, Ore.; and Seattle markets.

Seattle-based Nuun and Co. Inc. highlighted its various lines of dietary supplements: nuun Active, nuun Energy and nuun Hydration, its latest release. The company also announced that it will release new products later this year.

PepsiCo Inc., Purchase, N.Y., showcased various brands and divisions at the tradeshow. Izze introduced Organic Sparkling Water. Packaged in 8.4-ounce slim cans, the new beverages are available in Blackberry Pear and Raspberry Watermelon flavors. KeVita featured its Master Brew Kombucha. The varieties available were Ginger Pineapple Peach and Raspberry Lemon. The company also noted that will unveil new labels later this year. Naked Juice unveiled two new varieties to its Naked Pressed line: Apples to Lavender and Citrus Lemongrass.

Powell & Mahoney Craft Cocktail Mixers, Salem, Mass., debuted a new carbonated line of sparkling craft cocktail mixers. The new lineup is available in four all-natural flavors: Ginger Beer, Blood Orange Ginger Beer, Mojito and Tonic. Packaged in a four-pack of 12-ounce cans, Powell & Mahoney’s new line of craft cocktail mixers will be available for distribution in the spring. The suggested retail price for a four-pack will be $5.99.

San Francisco-based Purity Organic promoted its lines of organic juices and coconut waters.

Los Angeles-based Reed’s Inc. promoted its Culture Club Kombucha, Stronger Ginger Brew Ginger Beer and Natural Energy Elixir.

Reliant Hydration Inc., Tacoma, Wash., made its Natural Products Expo debut with its Recovery Water.

Minneapolis-based So Good, makers of Juice So Good, debuted Coffee So Good at the tradeshow. The HPP RTD coffees are available in Cashew Coffee, Vanilla Nutte, Lavender Nutte, Cashew Mocha and Cashew Chai.

To further its commitment to simplicity, transparency and great taste, Spindrift, Waltham, Mass., has removed all natural flavors or essences from its line of unsweetened sparkling waters. Effective immediately, all flavors in the lineup are being made only using real fruit and sparkling water. The company also highlighted its newest varieties in its portfolio: Orange-Mango and Strawberry.

San Diego-based Suja Juice offered samples of its drinking vinegars, which blend apple cider vinegar or coconut vinegar with 4 billion live probiotics in each 13.5-ounce bottle. The company also offered samples from its organic juice portfolio.

Treo Brands LLC, Harrison, N.Y., promoted its Organic Birch Water Infusion line, which is available in Strawberry, Coconut Pineapple, Blueberry and Peach Mango varieties.

San Francisco-based Triple Leaf Tea Inc. celebrated 30 years of providing non-GMO authentic, traditional Chinese wellness teas. The company has 25 SKUs featuring herbal, green, white, oolong and black teas.

Trueme Brands, Scottsdale, Ariz., promoted its True Nopal Cactus Water, which contains no added sugar or sweeteners.

Vega US LLC, Burnaby, British Columbia, unveiled its on-the-go beverage Vega Protein+ Shake. Made with plant-based food ingredients, the RTD beverage contains fiber, omega-3 ALA and 20 grams of protein. With 170 calories in each carton, Vega Protein+ Shake is available in Vanilla and Chocolate varieties.

New York-based Verday Chlorophyll Water promoted its functional beverage line. Containing 100 mg of chlorophyll in each bottle, the line is available in five varieties: Watermelon, Blueberry, Coconut, Cucumber and Lemongrass Ginger.

New York-based Voss of Norway featured its portfolio of ultra-premium imported waters, which includes sparkling and still varieties.

Los Angeles-based WANU offered samples of its nutrient-infused bottled water line.

Denver-based WhiteWave Foods, an operating unit of Danone, featured a café at the show in which samples of Stok coffee were offered to attendees.

Wholesome Tea, Willowbrook, Ill., promoted its Blue Buddha and Inko’s Tea brands. The company also announced the release of Cherry Inko’s, which is packaged in 16-ounce glass bottles.

New York-based WTRMLN WTR introduced BLNDS, a line of three new functional blends to its growing product portfolio. WTRMLN GNGR (Ginger Lemon), WTRMLN LME (Lime), and WTRMLN TRT CHRRY

(Tart Cherry) are each made with WTRMLN WTR’s hydrating base of watermelon (flesh + rind) and the addition of organic juices and organic extracts. The three BLNDS SKUs will be available through July, exclusively at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide in a 12-ounce, single-serve size for $3.99. A percentage of all BLNDS product sales will benefit Whole Planet Foundation, whose mission is poverty alleviation through microcredit in communities around the world that supply Whole Foods Market stores with products.

Los Angeles-based Zevia debuted its Zevia Energy and Zevia Mixers at the show. Sweetened with stevia, the beverages contain zero calories and are made with non-GMO ingredients. The company also featured its Zevia Sparkling Waters at the show. The lines were developed with three core usage occasions in mind: refreshment, unwinding, energy and hydration, the company says.

Engredea

In conjunction with Natural Products Expo West was Engredea. Below are some of the beverage highlights from the co-located tradeshow:

Seattle-based Aloe Corp. highlighted its aloe vera product lines including ACTIValoe and Certified Plus.

Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.-based Blue California showcased various ingredients that can support functional beverage formulation. Among them are its latest release — BC-DHQ — a dihydroquecetin that is a water soluble flavonoid produced by fermentation. BC-DHQ is an antioxidant that offers anti-inflammatory health benefits and anti-bacterial protection. It also works as a color stabilizer. The company also promoted its Sol Q10 Blue, L-Tea Active and Good & Sweet, a Reb-A 99 percent natural stevia sweetener.

Minneapolis-based Cargill hosted a press conference at the tradeshow in which it highlighted its 13 Non-GMO Project Verified ingredients. The company also announced its KnownOrigins identity preservation process to help customers source, scale and grow with confidence, it says. A reduced-sugar frosted cereal and reduced-sugar ginger beer also were available and featured the company’s ViaTech sweetening system.

DDW, Louisville, Ky., highlighted its natural color solutions for beverages. The company offers natural colors that are suitable for a variety of beverage applications, including sports drinks and vitamin-enhanced waters, sparkling/carbonated beverages, and dairy beverages.

Parsippany, N.J.-based DSM Nutritional Products showcased its life’sOmega and OatWell ingredients with a fruit-and-yogurt smoothie. The low-fat yogurt drink contained 11 grams of protein and fiber, as well as omega-3 DHA/EPA. The company also featured a complete breakfast mocha shake that contained DHA omega-3 and OatWell for fiber.

FutureCeuticals, Momence, Ill., unveiled its new line of TruServ organic, whole food powders and blends. The products deliver the USDA recommended serving or piece claim of a fruit or vegetable in a convenient and defensible dose, the company says. It also promoted Coffeeberry Energy, the company’s proprietary combination of organic whole coffee fruit caffeine and the native chlorogenic acids found within the whole fruit.

Cleveland-based Ganeden promoted the growth of the use of probiotics within new products. In a press release, the company noted that Ganeden’s partners have ramped up efforts for 2017 with more than 125 new launches scheduled, many of which debuted at Natural Products Expo West. Boasting double-digit growth, functional beverages continues to be one of the top categories, and beverage companies are taking notice, the company says. New product launches using GanedenBC30 can be found in juices, waters, teas, vinegars and milks. The company also shared that it will launch Staimue, which is designed for fortification in shelf-stable food and beverage products, later this year.

Commerce, Calif.-based Gold Coast Ingredients showcased its color and flavor solutions for the food, beverage and nutraceutical markets. The flavor house offers solutions for coffee, tea, carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, sports and energy drinks, juices, non-alcohol cocktails, beverage concentrates, and syrups.

Hilmar Ingredients, Hilmar, Calif., highlighted its whey protein, lactose and milk powder ingredient solutions. To help power-up nutrient-rich foods and beverages, the company offers whey protein concentrate, whey protein hydrolysate and whey protein isolate.

Ingredion, Westchester, Ill., offered a clean-label sample of a reduced-sugar cherry-beet juice that contained Nutraflora. It also offered another reduced-sugar sample, which was a no-sugar-added Marion blackberry iced tea that contained Reb-M stevia.

Kerry, Beloit, Wis., unveiled ProDiem, a plant-based protein solution optimized for nutrition, texture and taste. The company showcased the new ingredient in a protein drink. Additionally, it featured its Wellmune ingredient in a cherry hibiscus tea sample. The natural, yeast-derived beta glucan ingredient has been clinically proven to help strengthen immune systems, it says.

New York-based Kyowa Hakko USA promoted its Setria Glutathione Cognizin citicoline ingredients.

TIC Gums, White Marsh, Md., which was acquired by Ingredion in late 2016, announced that it now offers GuarNT USA, a guar gum that it processes at its plant in Maryland, eliminating the need to audit foreign suppliers, it says. The company also offered samples of a matcha chai tea, which contained its Ticaloid Pro 181 AG, and a buttered coffee, which featured its Ticaloid Pro 192 AGD.

Haven. Conn.-based Watson Inc. promoted its BetaClear, spray-dried encapsulated beta carotene, and Clear-E, spray-dried vitamin E within a modified starch matrix.