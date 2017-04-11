Toronto craft brewer launches Fake News Ale

As Northern Maverick gears up for a summer launch, the Toronto craft brewer announced its first beer as part of a charitable line of beers that will be available at its Bathurst brewery/restaurant, onsite beer shop and through direct delivery in Ontario.

Dubbed Fake News Ale, a sessionsable ale, was developed to offer a respite from the bleak political developments of late. The easy-drinking beer lends itself to long discussions over world events with friends, the company says.

Northern Maverick stands in solidarity with its American neighbors in their time of need for beer, which is why the Canadian company is offering to donate 5 percent of every Fake News Ale can sold, it adds. In the coming weeks, consumers will be invited to nominate and vote for which cause will receive the charitable donation on their website, www.northernmaverick.ca.

The company is offering beer-lovers VIP tour tickets, launch invitations and the opportunity to be the first to get their hands on Fake News Ale by following Northern Maverick on social media @NorthernMaverickBrewing on Instagram and Facebook, and @NorthernMavBeer on Twitter.