TD Artesian Spirits adds Greenhook Ginsmiths

Lake Bluff, Ill.-based TD Artesian Spirits, a joint venture between Terlato Artisan Spirits and Distell USA, announced the addition of Greenhook Ginsmiths to its growing portfolio of luxury artisan spirits, marking the beginning of the brand's national expansion.

Founded in 2012 in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, by brothers Steven and Philip DeAngelo, Greenhook has gained favor among home gin enthusiasts and the craft bartending community alike throughout New York and the surrounding area, the company says. All three expressions have earned 90+ reviews from top spirits publications, it adds.

Greenhook Ginsmiths' line of American craft gin includes three fresh, contemporary takes on traditional gin styles:

American Dry Gin , a modern spin on London Dry Gin (47 percent ABV): intensely aromatic and botanical-forward, thanks to the low-temperature vacuum distillation process that preserves the taste and scent integrity of its floral and citrus components, the company says.

Old Tom Gin , an 18th century-style gin aged in oak barrels (50 percent ABV): influenced by the rich, warm flavors of the British spice trade in the Far East, the company says.

Beach Plum Gin Liqueur, a regional homage to sloe gin, made from beach plums grown on Long Island's East End (30 percent ABV): macerated for more than six months, with floral and berry notes and a rich mouthfeel, the company says.

"We wanted to create a gin that was distinctive, with a true expression of each ingredient. Balance was key," Steven DeAngelo said. "We're excited to grow Greenhook Ginsmiths with TD Artisan Spirits, and we're proud to be part of their portfolio."

TD Artisan Spirits Chief Executive Officer Bill Terlato added: "Steven and Philip DeAngelo have created a collection of truly distinctive and delicious gins with beautiful and eye-catching packaging. They share our family's deep commitment to exceptional quality, and we look forward to creating greater awareness for their truly hand-crafted products."

Chief Operating Officer David Ballew says Greenhook Gin has a strong place in the world of mixology, and he's looking forward to rolling out the New York-made artisan gins to the rest of the country. "We look for brands that will really resonate with the people who consume them,” Ballew said. “Greenhook is creating world-class gin, and we're proud to add them to our portfolio.”