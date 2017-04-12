5-Hour Energy Apple Pie Extra Strength
April 12, 2017
Living Essentials LLC announced the launch of 5-Hour Energy Extra Strength Apple Pie. The new energy shot flavor joins the company’s lineup of dietary supplements and is debuting in conjunction with a campaign in partnership with Major League Baseball. The extra strength flavor contains 4 calories in each 1.93-ounce shot and is sugar free.
Living Essentials LLC, Farmington Hills, Mich.
Telephone: 866/960-1700
Internet: www.5hourenergy.com
Distribution: National
