Truly Spiked & Sparkling, a brand of The Boston Beer Co., launched its newest flavor: Truly Spiked & Sparkling Lemon & Yuzu, which is now available nationwide. The new flavor feature a Japanese fruit called Yuzu, which is known for its refreshing taste, distinct aroma and subtle tartness, the company says. Truly Spiked & Sparkling Lemon & Yuzu combines this flavor with lemon for an overall bright, refreshing and citrusy drink, it adds. The new flavor will be packaged in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles with a suggested retail price of $9.99.

The Boston Beer Co., Boston

Telephone: 617/368-5000

Internet: www.trulyspikedsparkling.com

Distribution: National