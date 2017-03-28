Unveiling its first canned product, Life of Reilley Distilling and Wine Co. introduced Disco Lemonade. The ready-to-drink cocktail features a blend of the company’s raspberry vodka with lemonade and locally sourced mint leaves. Disco Lemonade is 6.5 percent alcohol by volume and available in select markets packaged in six-packs of 12-ounce cans, which have a suggested retail price of $13.99.

Life of Reilley Distilling and Wine Co., Cazenovia, N.Y.

Telephone: 315/506-5084

Internet: www.lifeofreilley.net

Distribution: Select markets