Starbucks announces new teas for spring

With the start of spring, Seattle-based Starbucks Coffee Co. announced new Teavana tea beverages: Teavana Shaken Iced White Tea and Teavana Lightly Sweet Chai Tea Latte. The teas, along with the regional roll-out of ready-to-drink (RTD) Teavana Craft Iced Teas, will be available at Starbucks stores in the Northeast United States, the company says.

Teavana Shaken Iced White Tea joins Starbucks’ year-round iced tea menu. The new addition is soft and delicate, freshly steeped by Starbucks baristas and shaken with ice to create a crisp, subtly sweet refreshment, the company says. Consumers also can enjoy Teavana Shaken Iced Green Tea, Teavana Shaken Iced Black Tea and Teavana Shaken Iced Passion Tango Tea as part of Starbucks core iced tea offerings. As with all Teavana Shaken Iced Teas, consumers can ask their barista to craft their beverage unsweetened or sweetened. All iced teas and tea lemonades now will be sweetened with new liquid cane sugar, which is designed to complement the flavors of iced tea, it adds.

A less-sweet take on Starbucks classic Teavana Classic Chai Tea Latte, Teavana Lightly Sweet Chai is black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices, mixed with steamed milk and sweetened with liquid cane sugar, and it is available hot or iced, the company says. Starbucks also offers a range of Teavana Chai teas as brewed, iced and latte beverages, including Teavana Organic Chai Brewed Tea and Teavana Classic Chai Tea Latte, it adds.

Consumers also can try the new RTD Teavana Craft Iced Teas, available in three flavors: Mango Black Tea, Passion Tango Herbal Tea and Peach Green Tea. Available at participating Starbucks stores in the Northeast United States, Mango Black Tea is a tropical blend with mango notes, fine black tea and hints of lime; Peach Green Tea is a blend that mingles green tea, sweet peach notes and Pacific Northwest mint; and Passion Tango Herbal Tea is a punchy tea blend that combines lush hibiscus, apple and Thai lemongrass, the company says. Teavana Craft Iced Teas are free of artificial flavors, contain 100 calories or less and are inspired by Teavana’s most popular tea blends, it adds. Customers also can find all four Teavana Craft Iced Tea at grocery and convenience retailers in New Hampshire, New York, Vermont and Missouri.