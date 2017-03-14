Kohler Original Recipe Chocolates launches chocolate mint flavored brandy

Kohler Co., Kohler, Wis., announced that Kohler Original Recipe Chocolates is broadening its offerings with the launch of Kohler Original Recipe Chocolates Chocolate Mint Brandy. Incorporating the company’s exclusive blend of chocolate, the new brandy is naturally infused with Kohler’s all natural, 72 percent dark chocolate and provides a fresh minty taste, the company says. The Chocolate Mint Brandy will be released this month and will be available at Destination Kohler as well as other select retailers and restaurants in the Wisconsin area.

“We are thrilled to announce the addition of the Kohler Original Recipe Chocolates Mint Brandy to our evolving spirit business,” said Gerald Allison, business manager of Kohler Original Recipe Chocolates, in a statement. “With the recent success of our original Dark Chocolate Brandy, we’ve been able to introduce our coveted brand to a whole new audience of chocolate aficionados.”

With a velvet smooth texture and light amber appearance, the spirit evokes a sweet mint taste with subtle hints of hazelnut and crisp, cool peppermint, the company says. A widely popular flavor, the chocolate mint spirit debuts just in time for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and is available in three sizes: 750 ml, retailing for $29.99; 375 ml, with a suggested retail price of $19.99; and 200 ml, which will retail for $14.99 and exclusively available at Destination Kohler outlets.

Kohler Original Recipe Chocolates first ventured into the spirits industry last October with the release of its Dark Chocolate Brandy, which was crafted through various rounds and recipes before it was perfected to the distinct dark chocolate taste it’s become known for. Since its release, the Dark Chocolate Brandy’s presence has grown exponentially within the Wisconsin region, where it’s now sold in more than 250 locations, the company says.