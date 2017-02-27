Powerade Citrus Passionfruit, Kiwi Pineapple

Powerade, a brand of The Coca-Cola Co., announced the expansion of its portfolio with the addition of two new flavors: Citrus Passionfruit and Kiwi Pineapple. Similar to the other Powerade flavors, Citrus Passionfruit and Kiwi Pineapple boast electrolytes and B vitamins. The two new flavors are available nationwide packaged in 32-ounce PET bottles, which have a suggested retail price of $1.59.

The Coca-Cola Co., Atlanta

Telephone: 404/676-2121

Internet: www.us.powerade.com

Distribution: National