Powerade Citrus Passionfruit, Kiwi Pineapple

February 27, 2017
Powerade, a brand of The Coca-Cola Co., announced the expansion of its portfolio with the addition of two new flavors: Citrus Passionfruit and Kiwi Pineapple. Similar to the other Powerade flavors, Citrus Passionfruit and Kiwi Pineapple boast electrolytes and B vitamins. The two new flavors are available nationwide packaged in 32-ounce PET bottles, which have a suggested retail price of $1.59.

The Coca-Cola Co., Atlanta
Telephone: 404/676-2121
Internet: www.us.powerade.com
Distribution: National 

