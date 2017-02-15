Fiji Water rolls out sleek, slim bottles

FIJI Water began rolling out a new, fresh look for FIJI Water bottles featuring a slim, sleek bottle design. With this new design, FIJI Water’s 330-, 500- and 700-ml SKUs now will fit effortlessly everywhere, the company says. This includes the primary consumption occasion for bottled water like in the car, it adds. The 1-liter FIJI Water bottle, found in-store or in fine dining establishments, also will receive the new, fresh look. The new look began rolling out in January with the 500-ml size. The remainder of the portfolio will receive the same makeover throughout the first quarter of 2017, the company says. All updated FIJI Water bottles will retain the iconic square shape, it adds.