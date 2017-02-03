Barrel Strength Straight Rye Whiskey

Union Horse Distilling Co. announced the re-release of its Barrel Strength Reunion Rye Whiskey. Previously offered as a limited release in 2014, the new Barrel Strength Reunion Rye Whiskey will be included as one of the distillery’s primary offerings, the company says. Handcrafted from locally sourced, 100 percent rye mash and bottled directly from hand-selected signature oak barrels, the whiskey is 56.15 percent alcohol by volume, the highest of Union Horse’s spirits, without sacrificing a smooth and flavorful finish, it says. Barrel Strength Reunion Rye Whiskey is available in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma and California. A 750-ml bottle has a suggested retail price of $52.

Union Horse Distilling Co., Lenexa, Kan.

Telephone: 913/492-3275

Internet: www.unionhorse.com

Distribution: Select markets