The Republic of Tea commemorates anniversary with new blend

The Republic of Tea, Novato, Calif., is celebrating a quarter-century of providing consumers with premium tea. To commemorate the 25th anniversary, The Republic of Tea unveiled a new blend: Ginger Peach Chocolate Truffle Black Tea.

A celebratory variation of the beloved Ginger Peach Black Tea, the Ginger Peach Chocolate Truffle Black Tea features a luxurious blend of sweet cocoa, roasted mate and smooth rooibos, the company says. The tea blend offers flavor profile reminiscent of hints of cinnamon, ginger, chicory, sweet blackberry leaves and bourbon vanilla, it adds. A tin of 50 tea bags retails for $11.50 and is available at republicoftea.com.

Founded in 1992 with the idea of creating and leading a tea revolution, The Republic of Tea introduced 21 teas the first year and has since grown to offer a collection of more than 300 all-natural premium teas and herbs as well as sipware, the company says.

"Since our inception, we have always been about enriching people's lives through premium teas, education and innovation. To do that, we have progressed and evolved as a company, innovating an impressive collection of quality and delicious teas for our citizens," said Todd B. Rubin, minister of evolution and president of The Republic of Tea, in a statement. "We look forward to the next 25 years as we continue our pursuit of delivering award-winning teas and herbs, and instilling a sip-by-sip rather than gulp-by-gulp lifestyle for all of our citizens."

In addition to the celebratory Ginger Peach Chocolate Truffle Black Tea, the company will usher in an assortment of new varieties that will further bolster The Republic of Tea's innovative collection of premium teas and herbs, it says.