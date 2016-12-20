In collaboration with Channing Tatum, Grand Teton Distillery launched Born and Bred Vodka, a craft spirit made from local Idaho potatoes and glacial water from the Grand Teton Mountains, the company says. The 40 percent alcohol-by-volume potato vodka is 20-times distilled and prepared in small batches, it adds. Positioned as a lifestyle brand as much as a craft spirit, Born and Bred celebrates what unfolds when camaraderie meets adventure, the company says. This aspect of the brand will be brought to life through a series of original content created, curated and promoted by Tatum, it adds. Born and Bred Vodka is offered in 375- and 750-ml bottles; a 750-ml bottle retails for $24.99 in select markets.

Grand Teton Distillery, Driggs, Idaho

