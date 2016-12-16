Heineken debuts slim can in Brazil

Heineken debuted a 250-ml slim can in Brazil in partnership with Crown Embalagens Metálicas da Amazônia S.A., a joint venture of Crown Holdings Inc. and Évora S.A, marking the first time Crown’s 250-ml slim can was made available in the Americas, the company says. Heineken 250-ml slim cans already are available in Europe and Asia, it adds. “As in other parts of the world, Brazilian consumers are seeking greater convenience and more choices from their favorite brands. Bringing the 250-ml, slim-style beverage can to Brazil will let us satisfy those needs,” said Wilson Toyama, Heineken Brazil procurement director, in a statement.