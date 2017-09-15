High Brew, RumChata partner in cocktail package

High Brew Cold Brew Coffee and RumChata cream liqueur have partnered to offer a limited-edition cocktail kit. When paired, the duo creates an iced-coffee cocktail combining the smoothness of High Brew Cold Brew Coffee’s classic, dairy-free Black and Bold flavor with the smooth and creamy taste of RumChata cream liqueur, the companies say. With two times the amount of caffeine as a regular cup of coffee, using High Brew Cold Brew Coffee as a mixer can amp up a summer coffee cocktail, it adds. “A Black and Bold RumChata cocktail has been a favorite of the High Brew team for a while, which makes this partnership great for us,” said David Smith, founder and chief executive officer of High Brew Cold Brew Coffee, in a statement. “At High Brew, we like to work hard and play hard, so we loved the idea of helping create a delicious cocktail with RumChata this summer. We knew if our team was already enjoying the drink, there would be many others out there who would as well.” The value-added RumChata coffee-cocktail kit includes two cans of High Brew Cold Brew Coffee and a bottle of RumChata, making it easy for consumers to mix the two together with ice. The limited-edition kit is now available at various retailers in the United States throughout summer while supplies last. “Whether it’s face-to-face or on social media, we constantly hear from RumChata fans how much they love RumChata in their coffee. So pairing it with High Brew this summer was an organic partnership that our customers have been already doing on their own at home,” said Tom Mass, RumChata founder and master blender, in a statement. “By packaging everything together, it makes it simple for everyone to enjoy this delicious cocktail concoction, as well as introduce new audiences to the possibility of using cold brew as a mixer with RumChata.”